Mayor focuses on jobs, neighborhoods in State of the City address

In his third address since being elected, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gave the 2017 State of the City Address to a large crowd at Focus Hope in Detroit on Tuesday. In the address, the mayor not only discussed how the development in the city has increased under his leadership, but also what he plans to do moving forward.

The city’s recovery, the mayor promised, will not just be in Midtown and downtown, but also in the neighborhoods.

“I get asked, it seems like every day, you’ve got all this investment in downtown and midtown and I like it but when is investment coming to the neighborhoods,” Duggan said.

In response, the mayor laid out a $30 million dollar neighborhood development plan through the Neighborhood Strategic Fund that includes the West Village, Southwest, and Livernois-McNichols, all outside of Midtown and downtown.

“I have a vision of building a Detroit that benefits everybody. If we’re going to fulfill a vision of building a Detroit that includes everybody, we’ve got to do a whole lot more,” Duggan said.

“We are going to have a city where everybody can live everywhere.”

Through a proposal sponsored by Council Member Mary Sheffield, the mayor also promised to maintain affordable housing in the city. The proposal requires developers to make at least 20-percent of their residential developments affordable.

“We are not having a city where one section of the city is only available to the wealthy and the other sections are left for others, we are gonna have a city where anyone can live everywhere.”

After efforts to eliminate blight were shut down for 60 days by federal investigators over questionable bidding practices and ballooning costs, Duggan said he is still committed to eliminating blight in the city in a way that is ethical and legal.

The process, the mayor said will “speed up demolition of homes in full compliance with all federal and state regulations” with plans to demolish another 10,000 homes in the next two years. This effort the mayor believes is more about the safety of citizens than about creating space for development.

“To me, getting rid of them is a matter of life and death,” said Duggan.

A major portion of Duggan’s address included a renewed focus on jobs and education for the city’s residents.

The mayor announced the expansion of the Detroit Promise program that guarantees Detroit high school students two free years of community college upon completion of high school. Now, Detroit Promise will guarantee four years of college for Detroit students who maintain at least a 3.0 GPA and a 21 ACT score.

For those not interested in college, Duggan announced the creation of the Detroit At Work program for citizens and citizens returning home after being incarcerated. For returning citizens who are six months away from being release, DAW will provide training for areas like lead abatement, hi-lo certifications, construction and more. The Detroit At Work website has a list of job vacancies, job training programs and other information for Detroiters looking for employment.

The need for a program like Detroit At Work, the mayor said is evident in the city’s 9.8% unemployment rate.

“You cannot have a recovery that includes everybody if you don’t have jobs for everybody who is willing to work.”

For many Detroit residents, the controversial executive orders surrounding immigration singed into law by President Trump are a major source of fear. Although, the mayor never used the term “sanctuary city,” he said he is committed to maintaining the 2007 Detroit City Council legislation that prohibits city employees, including police, from asking about a person’s immigration status. Since enacted, the Detroit Police Department has complied with and will continue to comply with this ordinance, the mayor said.

“Detroit is going to stand as a pro-immigration city. We’re not wavering on that.”

