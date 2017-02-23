Detroit’s Junction St. renamed Thomas Hitman Hearns Ave. to honor boxing legend

Saturday, Feb. 18 was a record-setting day in Detroit, when temperatures on this date soared to 69 degrees. The day, with its bright, sun-filled sky, provided the perfect setting for Detroit’s record-setting boxing champion and legend, Thomas “Hitman” Hearns, as he was honored at an outdoor event.

With an estimated 500 fans, relatives, friends, former Kronk Gym boxers, and other well-wishers gathered at the intersection of Junction and McGraw on the city’s west side, Hearns, also known as the “Motor City Cobra” stood in awe as Junction St. was renamed, Thomas Hitman Hearns Ave.

“I owe God so much, because He has done so much for me throughout my life,” Hearns told a cheering crowd, as he stood next to his mother, Lois Hearns. “And, for God to make it possible today for me to have my own street is an awesome feeling. Now, when I ride up to the intersection of Junction and McGraw, I will look up and smile to see Thomas Hitman Hearns Ave. on the street sign.”

Thomas told the crowd that he spent a lot of years over there, as he pointed to the nearby abandoned and decaying Kronk Community Building at 5555 Junction. Built in the 1920s, the structure once housed the original and famed Kronk Gym in the building’s basement. Much of the building’s interior features and fixtures have been stolen, totally destroyed, or defaced. The name Kronk Community Building is still inscribed over the building’s outer entranceway, but the front door is gone. Many of the windows are also missing or boarded, and graffiti on the building’s outer walls is plentiful.

Yet, Hearns professed a great love for the building, and credited Kronk Gym for playing a significant role in his life.

“Being in that building gave me the tools I needed to become the person I am today,” he said. “I would have never been an eight-time world champion if it wasn’t for Kronk, and for my main man, Emanuel Steward. He made me the “hitman.”

The renaming of Junction St. to Thomas Hitman Hearns Ave. was the brainchild of Thomas Bolden, a close friend of Hearns. After seeing the love and respect that other boxing legends and fans have for Hearns, especially, when the champ attended the 2015 Floyd Mayweather, Jr –Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas, Bolden wanted Detroit to have the same love and respect for the hitman.

Bolden approached city council about renaming Junction in honor of Hearns. Council President Brenda Jones liked Bolden’s idea, and worked with him to make it happen.

“It’s truly an honor to rename this street Thomas Hitman Hearns Ave. This is something that should have happened a long, long time ago,” a jubilant Jones told the festive audience. “The weather is great today, because we ae honoring our great champion, Thomas Hitman Hearns, who has knocked out a lot of people. Thank you Thomas for all you’ve done for Detroit.”

With a professional boxing career that spanned from 1977 to 2006, Hearns has fought some of the greatest boxers of his generation, such as Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Pipino Cuevas, Virgil Hill, Roberto Duran, Wildred Benitez, Iran Barkley, and others. When he retired 11 years ago, Hearns, who in 2011 was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, had amassed a record of 61wins (48 knockouts), 5 defeats, and 1 draw.

“Tommie and I go way back,” said friend, Hilmer Kenty, Kronk Gym’s first world champion. “Without question Tommie is an incredible world champion, having won multiply championships in multiple weight categories. And, in addition to being a great world champion, he’s a great and wonderful human being.”

While it was obvious that Hearns was elated by the street renaming honors, as well as visibly appreciative by the adulations about his career, the champion, nevertheless stressed the importance of one day renovating and reopening Kronk Community Building, and moving Kronk Gym back to its rightful place. The new Kronk Gym is located at 9520 Mettetal, not far from its original landmark.

“We have to get it going again, because I want to make this place a safe haven for all people,” said Hearns. “It will offer tutoring and computer classes. It will be a place for young people and seniors to come and enjoy. I want it to be a place to serve this entire community. I want all of you to help me get it back together.”

Many who have followed Hearns’ career, along with the Kronk Gym’s history, hope the boxing legend can successfully restore Kronk Community Building and Kronk Gym to the days of yesteryear.

“I’ve watched Tommie’s boxing career for a long time,” said native Detroiter, Faune Carter, who attended the street renaming ceremony. “He deserves to be honored for what he has done in boxing, and in the city. Hopefully, he can restore the Kronk Community Building that once housed the original Kronk Gym. It would mean a lot to this community, and to Detroit.”

Hearns’ son, Ronald Hearns, agreed.

“For my father’s name to be on the street sign so close to the old Kronk Gym is something special,” said the younger Hearns, who also boxes and once trained at Kronk Gym. “There’s a lot of great fighters, and a lot of great history connected with this building. There’s a new Kronk Gym open now, but it’s just not the same as going down in the hot basement of the original Kronk to train and box. I believe my dad, with some help, will find a way to reopen this building and bring Kronk Gym back home where it belongs.”

