Girl, Bye! Sage Steele Has Experienced The ‘Worst Racism’ From Black People

It seems like ESPN anchor Sage Steele is continuing her critiques of the Black community by claiming the worst racism she’s received has come from Black people. On a panel discussing race and faith, called Under Our Skin , Steele had this to say:

“There are times that I believe that we, as African Americans, can be hypocritical, and that is to not look ourselves in the mirror when we are saying certain things and blaming other groups for one thing when we are doing the exact same thing. … The worst racism that I have received [as a biracial woman married to a white man], and I mean thousands and thousands over the years, is from black people, who in my mind thought would be the most accepting because there has been that experience. … But even as recent[ly] as the last couple of weeks, the words that I have had thrown at me I can’t repeat here, and it’s 99 percent from people with my skin color. But if a white person said those words to me, what would happen? … How do we, [with Christianity] as our foundation, address this honestly with each other and these communities? Because to me, if we don’t start with ourselves in any issue, how can you point the fingers at somebody else?”

Steele must have missed the history lesson of how “starting with ourselves” hasn’t defended Black people from racists attacks.

Steele has a history of policing people’s way of protesting issues concerning not just Black people, but other frustrated groups in this country as well. Check out words from her Instagram post below when protest broke out over the Muslim country bans:

She’s even gone as far as to cut off Win Butler, singer of Arcade Fire, when he tried to talk politics at the All-Star Game.



I guess “starting with ourselves” is the single and only option for Steele when it comes to politics in this country.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: