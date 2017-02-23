In Your Face! Republicans Face Angry Constituents At Town Hall Meetings

Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader, is not the only politicias who is facing hundreds of protesters at events in his home state.

The Los Angeles Times reports that during an invitation-only gathering in McConnell’s Kentucky, about 1,000 protesters gathered outside with signs and shouts of their disapproval.

And he is not the only one by far.

The outlet reports that in an almost mirror image of Tea Party demonstrations during the Obama administration, town hall meetings across the country are being used for protests against President Trump, a Congress run by Republicans with a conservative agenda, and everything from the rollback of Obamacare, immigration changes, environmental regulation, Social Security, and Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

And when these fired up Americans do get inside, they pose very specific questions to pols. California Republican Rep.Tom McClintock’s town hall was grilled about repealing the Affordable Care Act and promising the replacement would be an even better healthcare plan, according to the Times:

“What’s the plan?” voices cried out. “Show us a bill!”

He was mocked for questioning the science behind global warming. “The planet has been warming on and off since the last Ice Age,” McClintock said to hoots and laughter.

He was ridiculed for likening President Trump to his unbridled predecessors Andrew Jackson and Theodore Roosevelt, and taunted for downplaying the contacts between Trump allies and the Russian government.

“I think you will find votes I have cast have the support of the vast majority of people in this district,” said McClintock, who was easily reelected in November to a fifth term. “The moment they don’t, there’ll be somebody else standing here.”

“Good idea!” someone shouted.

Then there’s Rep. Buddy Carter, a two-term GOP lawmaker representing a staunchly conservative stretch of coastal Georgia. The Times reports boos began as soon as he tried to present plans to replace the current healthcare law.

More than 300 people, many wearing Planned Parenthood T-shirts and waving pink and purple paper hearts, squeezed into a college auditorium in Savannah for the standing-room-only event. Outside, scores more chanted, “Let us in!”

“Look, folks, Obamacare is collapsing,” Carter said.

“You collapsed it!” a man in the audience hollered back..

In fact, this has been such a regular occurrence, many Republicans are canceling public appearances for the time being. Some Republicans are even having participants in their Town Halls screened with no cameras allowed, so that their public dressing downs will not be on the internet the next day.

The President himself weighed in in via Twitter: “The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!”

The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2017

It may be sad, but it looks like it will continue.

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times

