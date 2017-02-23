Local Displaced Liberian Woman Returns Home After 26 Years Chronicling Her Journey With New VLOG

In a bold move local Detroiter, Royda Urey has taken a leap of faith and decided to move back to her native land of Liberia after escaping war 26 years ago. She has decided to chronicle this journey through a new interactive blog Philimena.com.

“When I started telling people about my decision to move to Liberia I got one of two responses, “that’s amazing” or “what are you thinking”? Either way I thought it would be fun to take everyone along as I journey back. Urey traveled to the United States in 1990 after an outbreak of civil war threatened stability in the country of Liberia, a war that ended up lasting over a decade. With no sign of return Urey and her mother took residence in the United States.

“As I watched the resurgence of Detroit happening all around me, I thought about Liberia and how it needs young people with various skill sets to help rebuild the country just as many young Detroiters are returning to the city to do the same.” said Urey. Each episode has a different theme, but in the latest episode released yesterday Urey shares on how her family came to be settled in Liberia after being freed slaves from Kentucky and settling in a town named Careysburg. “I felt that this was a perfect way to celebrate Black History Month, as an Americo-Liberian I want Black Americans to know the close ties they have with the people of Liberia.”

Urey plans to release bi-weekly episodes, with video shorts showing the in and outs of Liberia and other places on the continent of Africa. Visit www.philimena.com to learn more and subscribe to the Philimena YouTube page to keep up with Philimena! Check out the latest episode here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xsj_zzL81Vg&t=24s

