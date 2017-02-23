Mayor Duggan, workforce development officials and community partners announce “Detroit At Work” to assist city’s youth

Mayor Duggan, workforce development officials and community partners to announce “Detroit At Work” partnership to assist city’s youth who are not working and not in school

• $2 million grant funded program to help create pathways to careers through education, training, and work experience.

WHAT:

Press conference to announce a “Detroit At Work” partnership between Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation and SER Metro to identify job training and employment opportunities for many of the thousands of Detroit youth ages 16-24 who are not in school and not working.

Mayor Mike announced the Detroit At Work initiative during his State of the City Address on Tuesday. Through its website at http://www.DetroitAtWork.com, it provides Detroiters looking for jobs, job training or assistance on a career path with a single point of access.

WHEN:

Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 2:00 pm

WHERE:

Inside the Youth Career Center next door to the existing Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation One-Stop at 9301 Michigan Avenue at Stecker. Parking available at the Michigan Avenue entrance.

WHO:

Mayor Mike Duggan

Eva Garza Dewaelsche, President, SER Metro

Nicole Sherard-Freeman, CEO, DESC

Tonya Allen, President & CEO, Skillman Foundation

Approximately 30 youth who have recently been re-engaged in work or other opportunities

