Meet the author and Black History Month Book Tour

MEET THE AUTHOR & BLACK HISTORY MONTH BOOK TOUR

In celebration of Black History Month, children’s book author, Munson Steed will present and sign his children’s book, Little Professor Skye – Favorite Things. The tour is his way of promoting literacy throughout the community. Mr. Steed says, “In honor of Black History Month, we must see ourselves as history makers. Our children must be the creators of their own destiny. The reflections and inspiration from our past, must be the motivation to commit to doing great things in our present.”

The remaining tour stops are as follows:

LAS VEGAS

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Time: 5:00 pm – 7:00pm

Where: Pearson Community Center

1625 West Carey

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Sponsored by: Las Vegas Urban League

DETROIT

When: Sunday, February 26, 2017

Time: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Where: Northwest Activities Center

18100 Meyers Rd

Detroit, MI 48235

Event: African American Family Book Expo 2017

ABOUT THE BOOK

“Teaching our young Black girls to believe that they can achieve anything they put their minds to is an important part of fostering future leaders of the world, and a new children’s book series is leading the charge.”

Rachaell Davis, Essence

Little Professor Skye is just like every other young lady who has a robot as a pal and experiences all her favorite activities in one day. From a school visit by the White House’s First Family to tea parties, to rocking out with her friends in her band, Skye’s day demonstrates how cool it is to be smart and learn new things. Cutie Pie, Pilar, Chase, and several other friends join her on her experiences as she learns about science, math, music, and athletics, all the while, making her Daddy proud along the way.

Little Professor Skye is a book for all children that shows the possibilities of imagination and learning. Skye’s adventures in an awesomely long, fun-filled day show the various interests and curious thoughts children her age have and when allowed to run free, expose the beauty of creativity from the mind of a child.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Munson W. Steed is the CEO of Steed Media Group and publisher of Rolling Out and several other media properties. This is his first children’s book inspired by his goddaughter, Skye. Along with being a newly self-published author and established entrepreneur, Steed is also an artist and community leader. You can learn more about him at www.munsonsteed.com. He lives in Atlanta and Chicago with his wife, Christina.

LITTLE PROFESSOR SKYE: FAVORITE THINGS

By Munson W. Steed

Publication date: July 15, 2016

$19.99; Ages 4+ ISBN 978-0-9964293-3-7

Www.littleprofessorskye.com

@littleprofessorskye

