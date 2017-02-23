Yes, Farrakhan is still the messenger for all people, not just blacks

To answer the question posed by Mr. Keith Owens in his article titled above; yes, Farrakhan is still the messenger not just for black people but for all people. God never sends a messenger just for a particular people. He sends a man to uplift those who have been put down by society but once that people are raised then they are to be the example and leaders for all people to come back to the path of God. We all can bear witness that this world has sunk so low that it appears as though there never was a prophet or messenger that appeared on this earth. Whenever God sends a man or woman he sends them with one message and one message only; to give good news and to give warning. The contemporaries of their time were the ones who criticized the men of God in their midst. It was the same with Moses, Jesus and Muhammad. The cry of all these great men was, come out of a behavior that has earned them the displeasure of God. Did the people of their time agree with those men? No, most did not and not only disagreed with them but ridiculed them. They could not see that God had sent them a man for their own liberation from the hands of a wicked system that was in existence during their time. This wicked system was born out of wicked people. Those great Prophets were not only ridiculed but was marked for death by those they were sent to save. We can’t imagine in our time that we would have been those who said to the authorities, “crucify Jesus!”

What does this have to do with Min. Louis Farrakhan. Mr. Owens, in his article, raised the question, “Depending on one’s views of Farrakhan, consistency of message can either be the mark of divine seer or the flaw in a message – and messenger – that has refused to evolve.” He only elaborated on a flaw in the message and the messenger hypothesis. As a journalist, if you raise two views both views must be explored in your writings. This he did not accomplish. I believe that is a flaw in his message and a flaw in the messenger. We don’t say Min. Farrakhan is a seer, we say that he is a guided man; guided by the God of the Universe. One only has to listen to Min. Farrakhan’s warning to this wicked government and to the people of America to see if what he warned them against has come to past. I will give just recent proof but there is more. Min. Farrakhan has warned that the weather will start to get worse and worse if the warning was not heeded. He gave this recent warning in 2012. Since 2012 America has seen the worst year of natural disasters every year since 2012. Each year is worst than the previous year in regards to severity and cost. The recent tornados that tore through the south has killed more people in that time span than all of 2016! This is no joke or laughing matter.The survival of an entire Nation is at stake here and making mockery of Min. Farrakhan will not stop this. It will only get worse.

Moses was sent to a people and his message was, come out of Egypt because God wanted to give them a land of their own. Muhammad was sent to a people who were steep in sin. His message was come out of that behavior however eventually he had to go to a separate land. Jesus was sent to humanity and his promise was/is a separate place for the righteous called the kingdom of God. All people will not be accepted in that Kingdom, why? Because they refuse to evolve with the man name Jesus. God message never changes no matter the time or season. So, is God flawed? So, all of those great men had similar messages for the people of their time.

So, is Min. Farrakhan still the messenger for black people, yes and no. He is the messenger for all people.

