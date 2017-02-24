Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan returns to voluntary contribution schedule

–The Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan, a nonprofit that serves nearly 200,000 individuals and their families with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia, will be included on the Michigan Voluntary Contribution Schedule for the fourth consecutive tax year. The announcement was made by Greater Michigan Chapter President and CEO, Jennifer Lepard.

As taxpayers fill out their tax forms, they have the option to contribute all or part of their return to the Alzheimer’s Association, one of the 10 designated nonprofits on Tax Form 4642, also known as the Voluntary Contributions Schedule. Individuals only need to check-off the organization’s name and indicate their desired donation amount, all of which will stay in Michigan. If the taxpayer is not receiving a refund, the donation will increase their tax due.

The mission of the Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan is to: eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, provide and enhance care and support for all affected and reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Based on local resources, geography and partnerships, donations help support the following constituent services:

Support groups

Community-based educational programs

Early Stage services and programs

Care consultations

A free 24/7 Helpline telephone service

Hospital-based case management programs

In-home case management services and supports

Arts and culture programming

Advocacy

Respite scholarships

Adult day programs

Professional and informal caregiver education targeting special needs populations

A range of these services are offered throughout the State of Michigan and taxpayers will contribute to the direct needs of community members and fellow Michigan residents.

“Since we lobbied to be included in the Schedule in 2014, Michigan taxpayers have donated more than $191,000 to our organization. Each dollar has been integral to helping us provide numerous services to the increasing number of Michiganders affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementias,” said Lepard. “I thank all of those who have donated their returns to our organization in the past and encourage all of those not yet familiar with Form 4642 to consider filling it out this year.”

More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which is the sixth leading cause of death. Of that amount, 180,000 live in Michigan. For more information, call 800-272-3900 or visit http://www.alz.org/gmc.

Tax Day is Tues., Apr. 18.

About the Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan

The Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan is a private, nonprofit, voluntary health organization whose mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. The organization serves nearly 200,000 individuals and their families who have Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias throughout Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.alz.org/gmc or call 800-272-3900.

