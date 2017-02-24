Be informed, get engaged at the M-1 RAIL Community Project Update Meeting

The countdown to M-1 RAIL passenger ridership is on and there will be some adjustments to how you navigate the corridor. Please join M-1 RAIL for an important meeting to learn about QLINE operations, testing schedule and the launch of our public safety education campaign.

This meeting will cover driving, cycling and walking along the Woodward Corridor, as we all now share the road. Additionally, we will discuss information pertinent to local businesses along the corridor including delivery staging, snow removal, and more.

Save The Date!

Please make plans to join us at one of four upcoming meetings as we discuss Woodward Avenue access and answer all of your questions. Doors for all meetings open at 5:30 p.m. with the presentations and community conversations starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 2, 2017 – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Villages of Brush Park Manor

2900 Brush Street

Detroit, MI 48201

Thursday, March 9, 2017 – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Triumph Church East Campus

2760 East Grand Boulevard

Detroit, MI 48211

.Thursday, April 11, 2017 – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Detroit Public Library

5201 Woodward Avenue

Detroit, MI 48201

Thursday, April 20, 2017 – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Michigan State University Detroit Center

3408 Woodward Avenue

Detroit, MI 48201

For more information please contact the M-1 RAIL Community Relations Department at info@m1rail.org or 313.483.8077.

