Detroit Pistons’ Sponsored Vision To Learn Program

Provides 1,000th Pair of Glasses to Detroit Students

Pistons Community Ambassador Earl Cureton

and Detroit Health Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun

Distribute Glasses to 49 Kids at Ronald Brown Academy

A city-wide student vision care program, sponsored in part by the Detroit Pistons Foundation, celebrated providing its 1,000th pair of glasses today at Ronald Brown Academy. Pistons Community Ambassador Earl Cureton, Foundation Vice Chairman Arn Tellem, and City of Detroit Health Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun helped 49 students try on their glasses for the first time. Each student received a vision screening from the Detroit Health Department, then a free eye exam and glasses from Vision To Learn (VTL), a national non-profit devoted to providing access to vision care for children in low-income communities.

“As a glasses-wearer myself, I know how important good vision is at school – and on the basketball court,” said Mr. Tellem. “It’s great to see all of these kids getting the help they need to be superstars at school.”

The project kicked off in October, with a goal of serving students city-wide over the next two years. Since then mobile vision clinics have visited thirty Detroit Public Schools Community District and charter elementary schools. All told, the program is expected to provide 5,000 students eyeglasses this year.

“I’m thrilled to see this program already making such a major impact,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “Through this partnership, we are eliminating a major educational hurdle for students all over the city. This program connects the dots so that kids who need glasses, get glasses. Every child deserves the opportunity to learn.”

Stanley Johnson appeared in an official Detroit Pistons PSA encouraging kids to wear and care for their new glasses. “I get an eye exam every year and wear my glasses,” said Mr. Johnson, “You should too.”

“Vision To Learn is proud to serve students in the City of Detroit, and delighted to partner with the Pistons Foundation,” said Ann Hollister, Executive Director of Vision To Learn. “There’s nobody better than Pistons superstars to show our kids that wearing their glasses is cool.”

According to the Detroit Health Department, disadvantaged children are less likely to see an eye care professional as parents may have barriers to care and access to treat their child’s vision issues. In Detroit, 17% of children screened by the Detroit Health Department’s vision program fail the screening and need an eye-exam, but only 2% report follow-up for eye exams. This effort is of great importance for Detroit students with vision problems because they tend to have lower academic performances, which can lead to lower life expectancy, worse health outcomes, and lower employment earnings.

For more information, please visit visiontolearn.org, e-mail mail@visiontolearn.org or call (800) 485-9196.

You may also contact the Detroit Health Department’s Vision program at 313-876-0134 or johnsonl@detroitmi.gov.

About Vision To Learn

Vision To Learn began operations in Los Angeles in 2012, and now serves students in low-income communities at schools in 138 cities throughout California, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland and Michigan. Vision To Learn serves the needs of the hardest-to-reach kids in low-income communities. More than 89% of kids served by Vision To Learn live in poverty and 87% of kids of color. Since its inception, Vision To Learn has screened over 350,000 students, provided over 71,000 exams, and over 55,000 pairs of glasses – free of charge.

