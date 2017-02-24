Tile Promises to Help Sad Falcons Fans find Everything Else Tile to donate 51,000 Tiles to broken-hearted fans of the second best team

Tile Promises to Help Sad (FALCONS/PATRIOTS) Football Fans Who Lose the Big Game Find Everything Else

Tile to donate 51,000 Tiles to broken-hearted fans of the second best team

SAN MATEO, CA (February 2, 2017) －Tile Inc., the world’s largest lost-and-found network, today said it will donate 51,000 Tiles to devastated fans of the Big Game’s losing team this Sunday. While Tile can’t protect you from loss of yardage or first downs, they can prevent your next fumble and help you hang on to other things you hold dear. You know, the stuff that goes in your own pocket, not the one for the QB.

“Whether it’s our keys, wallet, car or the biggest football game of the year, losing stuff hurts,” said Mike Farley, Co-founder and CEO of Tile. “We know that Monday morning a big community will be coming to terms with losing their chance for the Lombardi. In short, we want to help them experience less loss the rest of the year.”

On February 24, the Tile team will descend on the losing city to distribute 51,000 Tile Originals to commemorate the Big Game. Exact drop-off locations will be announced via Tile’s website and social channels in the coming weeks. Any unclaimed Tiles will be donated to local charities.

Tiles can be attached to just about anything (except your broken spirit) and then paired with a smartphone via the Tile app. If misplaced, users can pull up the Tile app and ring their item. If the lost or misplaced item is outside of Bluetooth range, users can see the last place they had it on a map, and if the item has been moved, they can enlist the power of the Tile network to help them find it. The Tile network spans more than 200 countries and territories, making it virtually impossible to lose a Tiled item in the U.S. today. So find your team pride again and Tile will find the rest of your stuff.

Ben & Jerry’s and Kleenex, your move.

