Celebrating 10 years of Excellence: Women of Excellence 2017

The Michigan Chronicle, the region’s oldest, most respected African American newspaper, is celebrating 10 years of excellence as 51 honorees are inducted into the Women of Excellence class of 2017. The celebration will take place, Friday, March 24, at MGM Grand Detroit Hotel.

For a decade, the Michigan Chronicle has celebrated local African American women who inspire others through vision and leadership, exceptional achievements, and participation in community service. Those who have been selected have shown exceptional success in business, community involvement, and philanthropy.

Honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominees and will join an elite group comprised of the area’s most influential women. “These distinguished women not only have professional success to their credit, but they are beacons for the African American community through-out the region,” said Hiram Jackson, CEO of Real Times Media and publisher of Michigan Chronicle.

Tables, tickets and sponsorship packages to Women of Excellence 2017 are available now. For more information, on tables and sponsorship packages, please call 313-963-5522 or click here to purchase tickets. Follow the conversation on Twitter @michronicle. Like us on Facebook: Michigan Chronicle.

