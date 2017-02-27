HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rocsi Diaz Steps Out In All White

Former “106 and Park” Host Rocsi Diaz was spotted during a recent night out wearing an all white 2 piece from the Paris based Kyna Collection. The collared top featured ruffled shoulders while showing off some skin between Rocsi’s neck and chest. With the top stopping at mid-drift, the high waisted ankle-paints showed off her curves as she accessorized with a metallic clutch.
The Honduran beauty was also a part of the 2017 NBA All Star Celebrity Game last weekend. She’s also done work for other BET projects and was a correspondent on “Entertainment Tonight.” Rocsi currently serves as co-host of the podcast Little Black Dress with Nina Parker.
So what do you think of Rocsi’s white-out look? Is it Haute or Naught? Click on the poll below and tell us your thoughts!
