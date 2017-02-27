‘The Obama Years: The Power of Words’ premiers tonight, Monday, Feb. 27

“THE OBAMA YEARS: THE POWER OF WORDS,” premieres on Smithsonian Channel on Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 pm ET.

The hour-long documentary is a look back at President Obama’s legacy as a world-class orator and “writer in chief” and takes viewers inside the defining moments of his political career through the prism of his most memorable speeches. Narrated by Jesse Williams, star of the hit series “Grey’s Anatomy,” this program also features insights from eminent historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Douglas Brinkley and key members of Obama’s inner circle, including senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, Chief Strategist David Axelrod, and speechwriters Jon Favreau and Cody Keenan. THE OBAMA YEARS: THE POWER OF WORDS will premiere on Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Smithsonian Channel.

