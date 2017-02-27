Titans ready for Motor ity Madness

The University of Detroit Mercy men’s and women’s basketball teams are preparing for #MotorCityMadness this week. The men will be the seventh seed and open play against 10th-seeded Milwaukee on Friday, while the women will be the third seed and play sixth-seeded Cleveland State Vikings on Sunday at Noon, all at Joe Louis Arena.

Both games will see familiar ties in the coaching staff. The men’s game will pit two former Michigan assistants going at it in Bacari Alexander ’99 and LaVall Jordan for bragging rights in the two coaches first season at their respective institutions.

On the women’s side, the game features second-year head coach Bernard Scott going against the team he spent the previous five seasons coaching for in the Vikings and head coach Kate Peterson Abiad. The two sides also split this season, with each winning at home.

Monday – Off

Tuesday – Women 1-3, Men 3-5:30

Wednesday – Women Off, Men 3-5:30

Thursday – Women 1-3, Men TBA (will practice at Calihan Hall and allotted 30-minute time at Joe Louis Arena.

