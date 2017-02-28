Emagine hosts ‘Hush Reel’ video contest

Local high school students could see their video on the big screen

Emagine Entertainment is hosting a “Hush Reel” video contest open to all metro Detroit high school students beginning March 1. Participants are asked to film a light-hearted 30 to 50-second video asking audience members to silence their mobile devices during the movie.

“I have a lot of fun filming our policy videos now and wanted to open the experience to local high school students, giving them a chance to highlight their creativity,” said CEO Paul Glantz. “We believe in playing an active role in our community and want to get the kids involved.”

Students will have until April 10 to film and submit their videos. The winning video will be played before movies at Emagine for 60 days and the grand prize winner will also receive:

· A private movie screening for up to 50

· A season pass for unlimited movies for two in 2017

· A $500 donation to a school program

· A backstage pass for four to Mojo in the Morning

All entrants will receive a participation prize, but the grand prize winner will be determined by social media voting and a panel of judges. A premiere-style party to announce the winner will take place May 10 at Emagine Royal Oak. Finalists will have the opportunity to stroll down the red carpet, get their picture taken and watch their video play on the big screen in a private theater.

Emagine, which owns and operates 10 theatres in Michigan, frequently partners with local businesses and organizations across southeast Michigan to make a difference in the lives of community members.

“Too often businesses think of ‘giving back’ as a fundraising game – it’s more than that,” Glantz said. “We want to give our young people an opportunity to showcase their skills and gain experience in the film industry.”

