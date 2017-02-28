Fastest growing destination Jazz & R&B Festival, Jazz in the Gardens, Returns for 12th Year of Music, Sun, and Fun

In one of America’s hottest cities of sun and sand, nestled in the city of Miami Garden is the fastest growing destination jazz & R&B festival in America, the Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival. The annual music festival which attracts concert goers from across the U.S and the Caribbean Islands, will celebrate its twelfth successful year with a mix of new stars and old-school acts over two days, March 18 and March 19, at the newly named Hard Rock Stadium.

Renowned for its soulful vibe, the festival has consistently celebrated the best in jazz, R&B, and soul with the likes of Maxwell, Run DMC, Toni Braxton, Brian Culbertson, Fred Hammond and many more having graced its stage. Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert is pleased with the festival growing year after year.



“The Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival is coming back to Miami Gardens with a bang! We’re excited to bring some of the hottest, most talented performers in music, such as Jill Scott and Common, and welcome hip-hop performers who are heavily influenced by jazz, like The Roots and LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-TRIP,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “In our twelfth year, we feel positioned to evolve and reach across generations and genres to take Jazz in the Gardens to the next level.”

Boasting an annual attendance of over 70,000 music fanatics, the City’s signature event will also showcase local artists along with an array of tropical food vendors and a buzzing marketplace where concert goers will find a variety of wares. Tickets are still available for both Saturday and Sunday. For festival and ticket information visit www.jazzinthegardens.com

CLICK HERE to enter to win a ticket package of four tickets to Sat/Sun concerts.

Winners will be selected at random and notified by phone and/or email. Deadline for entries is March 8, 2017. ***Prize package DOES NOT include accommodations and transportation to/from Miami***

