GET THE LOOK: This Fringe Jacket J.Lo Rocked Is Now Available In Plus Size

Jennifer Lopez is known for giving us look after look! The beauty was spotted wearing a Balmain fringe jacket while attending a musical on Broadway in New York City.

With her hair pulled back and donning some sunglasses, Jennifer was spotted pairing the Balmain jacket with a white tank top and a pair of jeans. What a great weekend look or perfect for the airport! While this fringe jacket wasn’t created for plus-size women, our friends at Fashion To Figure created a fabulous suede jacket that is the perfect transition piece from colder to warmer weather.

This suede fringe jacket is under $45.00 when you use the code HelloBeautiful and goes up to a size 22! The neutral color is versatile and you can mix this up in multiple ways and even pair with a little black dress.

This entire look can cost you under $100.00 with your special HelloBeautiful promo code! Pair the suede jacket the same way J.Lo did with a white tank top and distressed jeans

Stylist Shana Charles who recreated this look in plus-size, gave Hello Beautiful an exclusive tip: “Personalize your store bought jeans by distressing them even more or adding patches. Make them uniquely you!”

You are welcome, beauties!

Access great plus-size fashion, here.

