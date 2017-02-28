MSU Extension offers free money management workshop

MSU Extension is offering a free, three-week Money Management Workshop for people of all incomes who want to improve the way they handle money. The classes will focus on basic money-related activities.

Learn to make decisions about money, create and manage a spending plan, identify specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely goals, clean up credit, reduce debt, savings and investing strategies, and selecting financial professionals. The series will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 15 and 22 at MSU Extension, VerKuilen Building, 21885 Dunham Road, Clinton Township, 48036.

Individuals that attend all three classes within one series will receive a certificate of completion. Registration is required. To register, contact Mickie at (586) 469-7614. Michigan State University Extension (MSUE) brings a variety of educational programs to residents, empowering them to improve their lives and community. County-based MSUE staff, in concert with on-campus faculty members, serves residents with programming focused on agriculture, natural resources, children, youth, families, community and economic development.

