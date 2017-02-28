Need heating assistance? Sign up for DTE Energy Low Income Self-Sufficiency Plan.

GET LIVE CHAT HELP NOW!

The DTE Energy Low Income Self-Sufficiency Plan (LSP) is an affordable payment plan for eligible low-income families. This program allows you to make affordable monthly payments based on your income, while the remaining portion of your bill is paid monthly with your energy assistance funds.

Deadlines

DTE customers interested in enrolling in the LSP for the first time must submit a completed application and all required documents by February 28, 2017.

Existing LSP customers must submit a completed application ASAP to attempt to prevent benefit interruption.

For more information, visit the DTE website at www.dteenergy.com/LSP, read our FAQs or call 844-598-7967 (9-5 Mon-Fri).

Before applying, please have the following ready:

DTE Energy account number and bill mailing address as shown on monthly bill; Date and amount of previous energy assistance received within the last 12 months; Social Security number plus identity verification (driver’s license, state ID, etc.) and date of birth for each household member; Pay amount and employer’s name for each employed member of the household; Amount of unearned income received by each member of the household (Social Security benefits, pension/retirement benefits, veteran’s benefits, military allotments, DHS FIP cash assistance, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Workers’ Compensation, child support, etc.); Monthly and annual income last year for each self-employed person. If self-employed income was less than $10,000 last year, the person must sign the application; if more than $10,000, receipts for work provided must be included; Proof of monthly amount of health insurance premiums, court-ordered child support and out-of-pocket child care costs paid by each household member.

Application Help

APPLY ONLINE

Click here to apply online. Applications must be completed in one session, as the system will not allow in-progress applications to be saved.

REQUEST OR PRINT PAPER APPLICATION

Click here to print a paper application, or call 844-598-7967 (9-5 Mon-Fri) toll free or fill out this quick form to have the application mailed to you.

APPLICATION INTAKE CENTERS WILL BE AVAILABLE OCT. 3 AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

Christian Community Baptist Church

4000 Tuxedo St., Detroit

Monday, Wednesday and Saturday

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grace Church of Nazarene

18020 Hoover St., Detroit

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

