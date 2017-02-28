The Internet lost its collective mind over White House couch photo of Kellyanne Conway

Out of all the optics released from yesterday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and over 100 leaders of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities, there’s one that will never be forgotten.
The Trump administration called the meeting to discuss federal aid, student enrollment and corporate business opportunities, but the photo of Kellyanne Conway sitting with her feet on the oval office couch dominated the conversation on social media.
Folks wanted answers to one question: Why is she sitting on the oval office couch like that?
The conversations ranged from discussions about decorum and gender politics, while others thought it was much to do about nothing.
Then there were those who felt Conway’s actions cheapened the value of the meeting.
