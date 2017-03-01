Detroit Water and Sewerage issues water advisory for city’s westside

DETROIT WATER AND SEWERAGE DEPARTMENT (DWSD) ISSUES BOIL WATER ADVISORY FOR RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES IN THE AREA DEFINED BY SOUTH OF MCNICHOLS, EAST OF LINWOOD AND WEST OF CONNER

Due to a temporary drop in pressure in the water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Corrective measures are currently being undertaken to correct the situation.

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

. This Advisory is in effect for the areas south of West McNichols and West of Conner in Detroit and closest to Hamtramck. Schools in this area include:

A.L. Holmes

Blackwell Institute

Davis Aerospace at Golightly

Davison Elementary–Middle School

Detroit International Academy for Young Women

Detroit Lions

Hutchinson @ Howe

Malcolm X/Paul Robeson

Marcus Garvey

Moses Field

Water in this schools must not be consumed during the next 48-hour period for drinking or cooking unless boiled. The Office of School Nutrition providing water for drinking and to use disposal utensils for cooking. Operations-Facilities will shut off water at the drinking fountains at these buildings.

Below is the official alert issued by The Great Lakes Water Authority

Boil water alert for Hamtramck

Posted on March 1, 2017

A boil water alert is in effect for all of Hamtramck due to a drop in water pressure.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said residents in Highland Park and Hamtramck and Detroit residents south of 6 Mile Road and west of Conner might be affected until Friday morning

Residents shouldn’t use water from their taps for drinking or cooking unless it is boiled for five minutes. If the water is used for drinking, it should be cooled in a sealed container after boiling.

Here is a statement from The Great Lakes Water Authority:

“Late this afternoon, the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Water Works Park Water Treatment Facility experienced an equipment malfunction that caused low water pressure in the facility’s service area. The Authority has addressed that malfunction and expects that normal pressure levels should be achieved within 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, GLWA is recommending that the cities of Highland Park and Hamtramck, as well as the area south of Six Mile (McNichols) and west of Conner in the City of Detroit, be placed under a boil water alert for the next 48 hours

These precautionary actions are being taken due to the temporary loss of water pressure in the water distribution system Tuesday evening, February 28, 2017. Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended.

The Great Lakes Water Authority and DWSD are working to get pressure restored, and water staff will be taking other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system. The samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards. GLWA and DWSD will inform customers when tests show no bacteria and customers no longer need to boil water.

This boil water notice shall remain in effect for the defined area until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

If residents or businesses have no water service in the area defined in this advisory, please call the DWSD emergency line at 313-267-7401.

