No Luck For Tatyana Ali In Her Lawsuit With ‘The Real’

Tatynana Ali came out of a court ruling defeated after going up against The Real.

Ali filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros, Telepictures, and a few other parties back in July 2016, claiming the defendants took her idea for The Real. Ali claimed she came up with the concept for the show and pitched it to executives back in 2012. However, all parties declined her idea only to have such a show premiere six months later. According to the suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the show was “a direct production” of the concept she created.

The Real premiered it’s test run back in July 2013 on Fox-owned stations. The featured co-hosts were Adrienne Bailon, Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamara Mowry. The show was later green-lit for national syndication in the fall of 2013 and continues to air today.

Such a tough outcome for Ali if she, in fact, initiated the popular talk show. More than likely, the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star will have plenty to keep herself busy as she continues her long-running career.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: