Actress, singer and performer Vanessa Williams to visit Goodwill’s Flip the Script program

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit is welcoming critically acclaimed actress, singer and performer Vanessa Williams to their North End Career Center, which houses its life-changing Flip the Script program, on March 9 at 3:00 p.m. Williams will have the unique opportunity to tour the center and discuss how the program has improved the lives of many local individuals by providing a pathway to employment after time in prison. Several recent graduates of the program will be on-hand to meet Ms. Williams.

Last February, Goodwill Detroit permanently relocated the Flip the Script program, along with others, to the North End Career Center on East Grand Blvd. Flip the Script is a self-empowerment program designed to put Wayne County’s at-risk men and women to work by breaking down employment barriers. In 2016, 1,306 individuals were enrolled in Flip the Script and 125 entered GED preparations. Of the individuals in the program, 28 obtained an occupational license,27 earned an industry recognized certification and 431 were placedin competitive employment.

The tour will take place before Williams takes the stage at MotorCity Casino Hotel’s Sound Board at 8 p.m. for Goodwill Detroit’s annualHarmonies & Hope concert benefitting Detroit.

WHO: Vanessa Williams and Goodwill’s Flip the Script representatives

WHAT: Vanessa Williams will tour the North End Career Center, gaining insight into Goodwill’s Flip the Script program and meeting individuals currently enrolled in the program as well as recent graduates.

WHEN: March 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: North End Career Center

2777 E. Grand Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48211

CONTACT: Amanda Niswonger, for Goodwill Industries of Great Detroit, Lambert Edwards & Associates

313-309-9531

aniswonger@lambert-edwards.com

The professionals of Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit are dedicated to assisting local residents to overcome employment challenges and secure meaningful, long-term employment. In the past year of the organization’s rich history, Goodwill Industries has placed nearly 2,000 Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county residents into new jobs and has provided job training, education and placement services to more than 12,000 individuals in the region. Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit has been helping Metro Detroiters become Trained, Trusted and Ready to Work for more than 95 years. For information, visit http://www.goodwilldetroit.org.

