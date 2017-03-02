Black WOMEN Rock! REBEL WOMEN Celebrating 13 Years of Incredible Performances and Conversatio

For the past 13 years, Black WOMEN Rock! has been an authentic musical, cultural and social event that brings together amazing rock and roll goddesses for one night of memorable performances. A multi-generational experience, the show is a beautiful and necessary response to the diminished presence of women in music concerts and music education. “Black women are underrepresented in rock music and culture, yet our contributions are innumerable,” says founder jessica CARE moore.

This year, the theme is Black WOMEN Rock REBEL WOMEN. Timed perfectly for the current social climate, Black WOMEN Rock celebrates and challenges women to resist. “This year’s event is in honor of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Detroit Rebellion,” moore says, “The rebellion highlighted the social and economic conditions of the city and was a key moment in the civil rights movement.” After the election of a president who has demonstrated extremism, sexism, and racism the need for Rebel Women to stand up and lead is key.

Black WOMEN Rock REBEL WOMEN will again return to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Saturday, March 18 at 8pm. This year’s performers include Tamar-kali, Navasha Daya, Jessie Wagner, Steffanie Christ’ian, Zakiya Harris, jessica CARE moore, Divinity Roxx and many more.

After a night of rocking out, all Black WOMEN Rock REBEL WOMEN performers plus a sister fire circle of thinkers, artists, and healers will again gather for a discussion about radical healing, radical institution building, and radical art in a time of spiritual war. “This conversation is the foundation of our Black WOMEN Rock event,” moore explains, “We need to tell our stories, and share our collective wisdom now more than ever!” The Black WOMEN Rock REBEL WOMEN Sister Fire Circle will also take place at the Wright Museum on Sunday, March 19 at 1pm. This event is FREE.

Tickets for Black WOMEN Rock REBEL WOMEN are $40 and available at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. For more information, visit blackwomenrock.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: