City accepting proposals for Stone Soap Bldg. rennovation

Stone Soap Building, 1490 Franklin St.

The City of Detroit Planning and Development Department (“the City”) in collaboration with the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (the DEGC) seeks proposals from qualified teams to renovate and develop a historically significant former industrial structure known as the Stone Soap Building located in the East Riverfront District.

Recent investment in public space and infrastructure has transformed the East Riverfront District from a disused industrial center into a dynamic, destination ranking among the most popular in the City, and setting the stage for further mixed-use development.

The City of Detroit in collaboration with the DEGC is seeking a qualified developer for the Stone Soap Building, a unique turn-of-the-century, former industrial structure one block north of the Detroit Riverfront. The development site is 0.76 acres and contains a building composed of three contiguous structures totaling 88,369 square feet.

This Request for Proposals & Qualifications (RFP/Q) is intended to retain a qualified developer for the acquisition and development of the Stone Soap building into a signature project that demonstrates leadership in design and development for the East Riverfront.

RFPQ Timeline

3/2/17 — Release date

3/23/17 — Pre-submission conference and site tour

5/1/17 — Proposal submission deadline

6/30/17 — Projected recommendation of a developer to Detroit City Council

The full version of the proposal, with all submission requirements and other information is available at the DEGC website:

http://www.degc.org/contractors/new-project-rfps

Questions must be directed to Sarah Pavelko, c/o The Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, spavelko@DEGC.org.

Proposals are due no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2017.

