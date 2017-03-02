Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave Chappelle Comedy Special

About three years ago Dave Chappelle triumphantly returned to the stage, performing his stand-up comedy around the country for adoring fans who had missed him when he voluntarily went off the grid after the end of his iconic Comedy Central classic sketch comedy series, The Chappelle Show. If you weren’t lucky enough to see him live, don’t worry because Chappelle and Netlfix have you covered.

Late last year it was announced that Netflix and Dave Chappelle had teamed up to release three stand-up comedy specials featuring Chappelle that would air exclusively on the streaming service. Well now the official premiere date of the specials has been revealed by Netflix, including a teaser trailer to get fans excited.

According to Shadow and Act, March 21 is the date that Dave Chappelle fans should mark on their calendars because that is when the comedian’s highly-anticipated comedy special is set to drop.

The official release about the Dave Chappelle/Netflix collaboration reads:

Dave Chappelle is bringing his blistering brand of comedy to Netflix, with three all-new stand-up specials. Chappelle and director Stan Lathan are producing an original stand-up comedy special exclusively for Netflix, with its premiere date now set for March 21, 2017.

Two additional never-before-seen specials come directly from Chappelle’s personal comedy vault. Directed by Lathan and filmed at Austin City Limits and The Hollywood Palladium, these represent Chappelle’s first concert specials in 12 years and are slated to be released simultaneously.

“Dave Chappelle is a legendary voice in comedy — searing, vital, and now more than ever, essential,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentary and Comedy, in a previous statement. “Dave’s three new specials promise to be some of the most anticipated events in comedy, and we are honored he will mark his global return on Netflix.”

Chappelle is coming off his highly-praised Saturday Night Live hosting debut back in November, where his opening monologue set social media ablaze as the country was just coming to terms with the results of the 2016 presidential election. With all that is going on right now we could definitely use more than a few laughs and there are few more qualified than Dave Chappelle. Welcome back!

You can check out the teaser trailer for Chappelle’s Netflix comedy special BELOW:





Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930236/why-maxine-waters-isnt-attending-trumps-address/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930169/rachel-dolezal-new-name-nkechi-west-africa/

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: