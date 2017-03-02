The Home Depot hiring 1,200 in Atlanta

The Home Depot Simplifies Application Process to Fill More Than 80,000 Spring Positions

Company launches “Behind The Apron” digital content series

The Home Depot® has sped up its online application process by as much as 80 percent as it begins filling more than 80,000 positions in stores and distribution centers for its spring selling season.

Applying for a job at the world’s largest home improvement retailer now takes about 15 minutes using any device, thanks to a shorter application and mobile-optimized Careers site at careers.homedepot.com.

“We want everyone to have an easy and convenient experience with The Home Depot, whether they’re shopping with us or applying for a position,” said Tim Crow, EVP — Human Resources.

“Behind the Apron” Series The company also is highlighting the personal stories of current Home Depot associates to give job seekers a glimpse of the fun and interesting people that make up the company’s rich culture. Behind the Apron is a series of video and photo essays available on The Home Depot’s digital content site, Built from Scratch, as well as the Careers site and #HomeDepotHiring hashtag. Here, job seekers also can view the number of job openings in major local markets, interview tips and more.

Current Opportunities Opportunities are available at The Home Depot’s nearly 2,000 U.S. stores, as well as 75 distribution facilities. They include customer service and sales, lot associates, freight and receiving, store support and cashier positions. The company’s Merchandising Execution Team – responsible for setting merchandising displays and ensuring products are customer-ready – also is hiring this spring.

The time Home Depot associates accrue during their seasonal assignments generally applies to eligibility for benefits if they transition to a permanent position with the company. Part-time and full-time permanent hourly associates at The Home Depot qualify for profit sharing, tuition assistance, 401k and a discounted stock purchase plan. Plus, all Home Depot associates have access to exclusive deals on cell phones, electronics, gym memberships and more through the company’s associate discount site.

Quick Facts  The Home Depot’s “Success Sharing” profit sharing program has paid out more than $1 billion in bonus checks over the past five years.  The Home Depot has granted associates more than $127 million in tuition reimbursement over the past 11 years.  Associates who use The Home Depot’s discount site save an average of $300/year on their cell phone bills and $421 on auto insurance when they switched from their prior carrier.  About 80 percent of Home Depot store managers started as hourly associates.  More than half of Home Depot’s seasonal hires transitioned to permanent positions last year.

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,278 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2016, The Home Depot had sales of $94.6 billion and earnings of $8.0 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

For more information, please contact Matt Harrigan at 770-384-2304 or matthew_b_harrigan@homedepot.com

