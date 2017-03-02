WTF? Detroit Rapper Molly Brazy Points A Gun At A Child’s Head

📍 A post shared by Molly 🅱️razy (@mollybrazy) on Feb 24, 2017 at 5:16pm PST

Molly Brazy is making a name for herself, but not the way she intended to.

Fox News Detroit reports that police are now investigating the Detroit rapper after a video surfaced showing her pointing a gun at a toddler. The video shows the little girl playing with the pistol before she throws it at the 18-year old rapper, and Brazy reacted by picking it up and pointing it at the child.

Although the controversial Facebook clip is over a month old, Detroit Police have caught wind of it and plan to investigate further by sending it over to a cyber team to get a closer look. Sgt. Michael Woody told reporters, “It’s very concerning to see anybody point a weapon at a small child. We’re going to park the video to see what we can find. We’ve seen so much infant mortality in this city in the past year. Messing around with guns like that is not a smart thing to do. It’s very irresponsible and reckless.”

Brazy’s manager says that the rapper is remorseful and insists that she was using a plastic gun instead of a real one in the video, telling Fox, “She was playing with the baby, and the baby was playing with her. If she could do it over she would.”

