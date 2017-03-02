Young Professionals Drive Support towards Local Black-Owned Restaurants

Detroit remains an epicenter for entrepreneurship with nearly 62,000 small businesses within the city. Over 47,000 of those businesses are minority-owned, ranking Detroit the fourth in the country for minority ownership. However, long-term sustainability and growth continue to be a challenge with half of the new businesses not surviving beyond five years.

A newly formed social group hopes to combat that. The Soulcial Scene comprised of young black professionals was created to promote and support local black-owned restaurants by creating a social experience shuttling residents and professionals to black business locations. To make a larger impact, the group plans to launch in the downtown and midtown areas to capitalize on the large office populations and shuttle participants to black-owned restaurant happy hours during the work week. Participants will be able to purchase tickets or subscribe to a membership to experience the monthly social event.

The Soulcial Scene’s mission is not merely to create another social event but to provide an avenue for growth opportunities for black-owned businesses to survive and thrive in metropolitan cities such as Detroit. Since black business owners hire black employees at a 64% hiring rate versus 10% for non-black business owners (Euquant.com), the long-term goal is to also increase black employment. Detroit will be the pilot city, but the group has future plans to launch in Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

“The Soulcial Scene is a group of socially conscious consumers looking to use our spending power to address social issues affecting black communities,” said Damion Ellis, founder of The Soulcial Scene. “Our goal is to use black-owned business growth as a tool to provide resources and job opportunities for black families, which we believe is the key to community transformation.”

Ellis, a former finance executive with General Motors recently redirected his career to solely focus on supporting black businesses with The Soulcial Scene and Box of Black, a monthly subscription box of black-owned products and literature.

For more information about The Social Scene, visit www.soulcialscene.com or follow updates on Facebook @soulcialscene.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: