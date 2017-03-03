Atlanta Hawks and Crown Royal provide VIP experience to veterans

ATLANTA HAWKS & CROWN ROYAL UNITE TO PROVIDE COURTSIDE SEATS AND VIP EXPERIENCE TO VETERANS AND ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY AT “CROWNING COURAGE” EVENT ON MARCH 5

Over $85,000 in Courtside Tickets, Custom Jerseys and Other Perks Pledged to Servicemen and Servicewomen

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Crown Royal are joining forces to honor military personnel with a first-of-its-kind premium seat experience on March 5, today announcing the “Crowning Courage” event for the team’s 1 p.m. matchup with the Indiana Pacers. Veterans and active duty troops will receive recognition from Hawks and Crown Royal executives at a private pregame brunch, as well as in-game acknowledgement, custom team apparel and courtside seats for themselves and a guest.

“We are honored to partner with Crown Royal to show our collective gratitude to our nation’s men and women in uniform,” said Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club CEO Steve Koonin. “We cannot repay our Veterans for the sacrifices they make for our country, but, thanks to the generosity of our courtside season ticket members, we are proud to offer them the best seats in the house as a token of our appreciation.”

Hawks season ticket members donated courtside seats with a value greater than $85,000 for the contest, ensuring a premium game experience for military members and their guests. At the private brunch, troops and season ticket members will be addressed by US Army Staff Sergeant Joshua Wall and Koonin, and will participate in a Crown Royal “Generosity Toast” delivered by one of the company’s Masters of Whisky. Each Veteran will also receive a customized jersey displaying their name and military unit number.

“At Crown Royal, we recognize that generosity comes in many forms and are always striving to reward those who live generously,” said Jim Ruane, Crown Royal Brand Director. “There are certain people who go above and beyond to change the lives of others and to be able to honor some of these heroes through a special partnership with the Atlanta Hawks is truly special.”

During the game, the stories of select Veterans will be highlighted with video vignettes on the Philips Arena center-hung scoreboard. Crown Royal will also sponsor a seat upgrade for two military members, allowing the recipients to exchange their upper-level tickets for seats in a lower-level location. The spirits company’s military appreciation efforts will extend to portal six at the Crown Royal bar and near the MARTA entrance inside the arena’s Club area. There, fans can fill Crown Royal bags with snacks and handwritten notes as care packages that will be shipped to active duty troops.

