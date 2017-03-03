Detroit PAL hosts 8th Annual MVP Awards with special honors for Meijer, RISE and Detroit Pistons

Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL) recognized Meijer, RISE, and the Detroit Pistons for their support of Detroit PAL programs at the 8th annual MVP Dinner Awards ceremony. The ceremony will take place at the Detroit Yacht Club with 400 Detroit business leaders and Detroit PAL supporters in attendance.

Detroit PAL will announce Meijer as the presenting sponsor of the Willie Horton Field of Dreams at the event with a $750,000 gift. The Willie Horton Field of Dreams, presented by Meijer, will allow kids from Detroit and the surrounding communities to play diamond sports, football, soccer, cheerleading, and more at the new headquarters and stadium.

“Detroit PAL is very excited to announce the Willie Horton Field of Dreams, presented by Meijer,” said Detroit PAL CEO Tim Richey. “Meijer’s commitment to youth sports is making a difference all over the Midwest and we are proud to work with them to get kids playing at the corner of Michigan and Trumbull!”

Detroit PAL awarded Meijer, RISE and the Detroit Pistons with their most esteemed awards:

• Meijer was recognized with the Dave Bing “Leadership” Award for their presenting sponsorship of the Willie Horton Field of Dreams at the new Detroit PAL Headquarters. This incredible investment will allow Detroit PAL to grow youth leadership and development programming at the site while re-imagining the iconic location.

• The Detroit Pistons accepted The Varner/Tenbusch “Builder” Award for their continued support of the Detroit PAL Recreational Basketball Program. In 2016, the Detroit Pistons announced a $300,000 gift to Detroit PAL to help grow youth basketball programming in the city of Detroit. Detroit PAL has increased participation and improved the league, including boys and girls leagues, the Little Hoopers program, camps, and clinics.

• The night’s final award was presented to the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE), who received The Varner/Tenbusch “Game Changer” Award for their hard work for equality in sports and their partnership with Detroit PAL. Detroit PAL is proud to serve alongside RISE in this critical endeavor as its very first youth athletic partner in the country. The partnership between RISE and PAL will ensure young people from different backgrounds will have the opportunity to compete with and against each other.

The non-profit also recognized a program volunteer with the Cynthia Covington “Volunteer of the Year” Award and named its 2017 Youth Ambassador. This year, Detroit Police Officer Donald Parker was honored for his participation in the Team Up Program, and Caidon Haliburton was named as representative of Detroit PAL’s 13,000 youth athletes.

The event will also highlight the non-profit’s successful year of fundraising toward their “Kids at the Corner” capacity campaign. The campaign launched in 2015 when it was announced that Detroit PAL would be redeveloping the historic Tiger Stadium site with a fundraising goal of $20M.

About Detroit Police Athletic League:

Detroit PAL is a non-profit organization positively impacting the lives of 13,000 children each year through athletic, academic and leadership development programs with roots dating back to 1969. Detroit PAL empowers the community by training volunteer coaches and creating safe places for kids to play. Each year, Detroit PAL teaches over 1,700 caring community members how to be encouraging and effective mentors. For more information, visit http://www.detroitpal.org.

