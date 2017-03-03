Gordie Howe International Bridge wins presitgious awards

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is pleased that the Gordie Howe International Bridge project is the recipient of the 2017 Engineering Project of the Year Award presented as part of the CG/LA’s Project of the Year Awards at the 10th Global Infrastructure Leadership Forum in Montreal.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project is a once-in-a-generation undertaking. Not only will the project deliver much-needed transportation improvements for international travellers, it will also provide jobs and opportunities for growth to the Windsor-Detroit region and includes features that make this project truly distinctive.

“The importance of this project has been recognized by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump and now, the engineering aspects of the project are recognized by industry peers. The Gordie Howe International Bridge will take its place among the engineering landmarks celebrated around the world and we appreciate the international recognition it received today.” Hon. Amarjeet Sohi Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“I am thrilled with the award bestowed on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. I would like to thank the WDBA staff, its Board of Directors, the International Authority and our Michigan team for all their contributions to this once-in-alifetime infrastructure project. These individuals have worked hard and as a result have accomplished so much in a short amount of time. It’s amazing what we can achieve when we work together and are inspired by a shared commitment to something great. I look forward to seeing all the wonderful things that will become possible because of this project.” Governor Rick Snyder Governor of Michigan

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge project has had an exceptional start to Canadian National Engineering Month. It was with great pleasure that we announced yesterday that cyclists and pedestrians will be accommodated on the bridge through a dedicated multi-use path and now we are being recognized as the 2017 Engineering Project of the Year. We appreciate this honour so early in our project delivery timeline.” Dwight Duncan Chair WDBA Board of Directors

“WDBA recognizes the permanent influence the Gordie Howe International Bridge will have on Windsor’s and Detroit’s skyline and its role as a new gateway symbol for Canada and the United States. Through refined engineering principles, WDBA’s goal is to deliver a unique, impressive, inspiring and iconic bridge that demonstrates an ease of use and balances functionality with aesthetic principles.” Michael Cautillo President and CEO, WDBA .

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is a not-for-profit Canadian Crown corporation created to manage the procurement process for the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan through a public-private partnership (P3). WDBA is also responsible for project oversight. For more information on WDBA visit http://www.wdbridge.com and follow WDBA on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/WDBAbridge.

