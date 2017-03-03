National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs hold annual arts competition

Annual vocal arts competition for emerging artists sponsored by five business and women’s professional clubs

The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. will sponsor their Annual Vocal Arts Competition on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 4 p.m. Young emerging artists will perform before three judges and an audience appreciative of the opportunity to hear classical music.

Central United Methodist Church at 23 E. Adams, Detroit, is the host site for the event.

The evening will provide a competition of classical vocal talent. Each contestant will perform a repertoire from arias, opera, oratorio or cantata, a French Melodies, a German Lied and a Negro Spiritual or selection by an African American composer. A reception follows the competition.

The first place contestant will qualify for the district competition which will be held in May. Candidates who qualify for the national competition will receive financial awards.

Competition occurs at the local, district and national levels. In Southeast Michigan, the competition is sponsored by five NANBPW clubs: Detroit Senior Club, New Metro Detroit Club, Ann Arbor Club, Pontiac Club and the Flint Club.

The mission of NANBPWC, Inc is to advocate, educate, cooperate and implement programs relative to matters affecting Black women and society as a whole.

Admission is free.

