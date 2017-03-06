Detroit Repertory’s latest production: ‘Capital’ by James Armstrong

A World Premiere farce about Karl Marx and his materialistic teenage daughter on the legendary Detroit Rep stage

The World Premiere of James Armstrong’s farce Capital will have a Champagne Opening Celebration on Thursday, March 23 at the Detroit Repertory Theatre at 8:30 PM. Opening Nights at the Rep are always full of camaraderie and celebration. This one will be no different. Guests are invited to join in a Champagne toast in the elegant lobby gallery of the Theatre after the show with the cast, crew and playwright who will be flying in for the Opening Night of his play. Tickets are still the lowest prices for professional theatre in the region at $17 advance or $20 day of performance, and may be purchased online at detroitreptheatre.com or by calling (313) 868-1347. Capital will run Thursdays through Sundays until May 14. More information may be found at detroitreptheatre.com.

About the Play

Capital is based on a true event in 1858 in London (but turned upside down and bounced around). Karl Marx’s teenage daughter, Jenny, will go to great lengths to convince her father her life is over if she doesn’t have the latest fashion – a silk bonnet. Unfortunately for her, her father is a political writer whose life is dedicated to teaching the principles of a communal economy and that material possessions are the preoccupation of the bourgeoisie. Also, they’re broke.

When a scandalous letter containing sordid details about an affair between two famous people falls into their laps, Jenny sees dollar signs while Karl sees immorality. Throw in a famous actress (who can’t stop acting) and a bevy of characters (who all seem to look alike) and a hilarious romp ensues.

About the Production

Capital is directed by Detroit Repertory resident company member Leah Smith (DETROIT). Last season Ms. Smith directed Devil Dog Six, judged by the Free Press as “…most exciting, inventive theatre experience(s) this year (2016).”

Her cast for Capital consists of three familiar Rep actors and one newcomer. Rep audiences will remember Lulu Dahl (DETROIT) for her performance as Herb’s daughter in Herb the Green Knight; Harry Wetzel (DEARBORN), DRT resident set designer, director and actor; and Ben Will (HIGHLAND PARK) who performed the young caretaker six years ago in Dead and Buried. The newcomer to the Rep is Sara Catheryn Wolf (ST. CLAIR SHORES), but theatre-goers will recognize her for her work with many Detroit area theatres.

Resident Company Member, Kelly Pino (HAMTRAMCK), is stage manager for Capital. Harry Wetzel does double duty as the set designer; Mary Copenhagen is the costume designer; Tom Schraeder (Farmington Hills) is the lighting designer; Burr Huntington (ROYAL OAK) is the sound designer.

All Tickets, Fundraisers, Bargain Booklets, and Subscriptions remain the most affordable prices for not-for-profit professional theatre in the Region. General admission is $17 in advance and $20 for regular admission — all seats, all performances. The Rep’s “Anytime, Multi-Use” Gold Double Subscription for two is the unmatched price of $100 and a Silver Single Person Subscription is $50. 10-ticket Bargain Booklets, Regular and Matinee are $110 and $100 respectively and make great mini-fundraisers.

For tickets, fundraisers and information call or visit the Rep Box office, (313)868-1347. Tickets can be purchased by phone using Visa or MasterCard or by visiting detroitreptheatre.com.

About the Rep:

The oldest professional (Union) non-profit theatre in the State of Michigan, the Detroit Repertory Theatre’s mission is guided by the belief that the sense of community is stronger than the forces that splinter and that efforts to preserve unity deserve the same attention and support as the justly cultivated efforts to retain diversity.

The implicit goal in all the theatre’s efforts is to produce the best possible professional theatre while fostering cultural democratization of the arts, and fighting by example,the disturbing level of racism that still exists.

Detroit Repertory Theatre is located

in the geographical heart of the city at

13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit, MI 48238

Parking is Attended, Lighted, Fenced-In and Free.

(313) 868-1347

http://www.detroitreptheatre.com

