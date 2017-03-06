Fulton County hosts AIRSERVE recruitments at South Fulton Career Center

Interested Applicants must preregister

Fulton County will host an AIRSERV recruitment to hire Custodial Services Supervisors, Janitorial Floor Care Services Supervisors and Floor Technicians. The recruitment will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the South Fulton Career Center located at 5710 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, GA 30349

Minimum requirements for the positions include:

Custodial Services Supervisors

High School Diploma or GED

Some college course work or equivalent experience preferred

2 years customer service experience

Must be 18 years of age or older

Must submit to a drug screen

Must meet all the requirements to receive required airport security badge and

customs seal, including a successful completion of a background check and

10 year work history.

Janitorial Floor Care Services Supervisors

High School degree required.

Prior Experience Desirable:

4 – 5 years Supervisory Floor Care experience

Experienced custodial supervisor with proven development skills

Experience in large building service contracts

Maintain driver’s license and acceptable driving record in order to operate

contractor vehicles.

Must pass drug screen and background checks

Must be able to satisfy security requirements for airport access

Must be 18-years of age or older

Must meet all the requirements to receive required airport security

badge and customs seal, including a successful completion of a

background check and 10 year work history.

Floor Technicians

High School Degree or G.E.D. preferred

Knowledge of floor care equipment and use is preferred

Must be able to read and write to facilitate proper communication with others

Mathematical ability required. Must be able to perform simple mathematical calculations

Job seekers interested in attending the recruitment must register to attend the event by emailing a resume to Jason.Lane@fultoncountryga.gov or call 404-613-6381. Background checks and drug test requirements must be met to qualify for employment.

Citizens in need of reasonable accommodations due to a disability including communications in an alternative format should contact the Disability Liaison in the Housing and Community Development Department at (404) 613-7944. For Georgia Relay Access, dial 711.

