Jazz In The Gardens Announces 2017 Lineup

Over the last eleven years “Jazz in The Gardens” has evolved into more than just a weekend music concert to a music festival experience including the FMAC conference, national poetry contest and more. Continuing it claims to fame as the undeniable “travel destination for the spring.” Event-goers find themselves entrenched in the vibrant beats, musical stylings that vibrate from the stage complemented by scenic beaches, plentiful shopping, incredible golf courses, 5-star restaurants, and many other inviting attractions which make South Florida a “must visit” destination.



Through the years the event has brought world-renowned artists Usher, Janelle Monae, and Maxwell just to name a few. In its 12th year according to Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert, “there is the need to evolve by opening the Jazz In the Gardens stage more and more to artists from different genres and generations, all influenced by jazz music.”



This year’s Jazz In The Gardens line-up promises concert-goers another year of unmatched entertainment with Grammy-winning headliners. The two-day festival starts with Saturday’s line-up of Will Downing, Robin Thicke, and Jill Scott while Sunday continues with Common, The Roots and LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip. Hosted by Rickey Smiley entertainment will also include a host of other national and local artists. To view the complete 2-day line-up, for more information or to purchase tickets visit: www.JazzInTheGardens.com

