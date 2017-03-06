Nailah of Ellis Island Tea is QUEEN BOSS!

After three grueling rounds over a three-month period facing some fierce competition, Detroit’s own Nailah Ellis-Brown was chosen by Centric TV’s celebrity judges to reign as the network’s business reality show’s first Queen Boss.

Ellis-Brown, a beverage maker who brews up her family recipe for hibiscus tea in a 4,000-square-foot production facility in Detroit, took on 17 other entrepreneurs in Centric TV’s reality series featuring African American women.

She took some hits along the way from judges like Paternity Court’s Lauren Lake, who critiqued her cash flow and her clothes. But Ellis-Brown stood her ground and rose to every challenge, ultimately winning the judges’ respect and votes. Lake, judge Vanessa Simmons, founder of Pastry, and PR Guru Rakia Reynolds loved Ellis-Brown’s hand-brewed bottled hibiscus tea, calling it “Delicious…so good.” But still, they kept folks in suspense about whether Ellis-Brown would ultimately win the crown.