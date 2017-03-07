Undisclosed reasons why educated white women flipped the script on Hillary

The wounds of a Trump presidency haven’t healed. And racist appointments to his cabinet add salt to the injury. While there is plenty of blame to go around for America’s tragedy, many are still dazed about why 53% of white women (4% of black women and 26% of Latina women) voted for a misogynist. CNN exit polls show 45% of these woman were college graduates—totally unexpected.

The aim is not to discredit millions of Pantsuit Nation supporters (Libby Chambers, founder), and white female loyalists who rallied “behind” Hillary Clinton, but rather, to those who were not, “behind” closed curtains.. Famous anthropologist Margaret Meade once said: “What people say and what people do, are entirely two different things.”

Women faithfully supported Hillary for president in 2008. They urged and petitioned for her to run again. She ran, and she lost, with over fifty per cent of her targeted white female voters, unwilling to break the glass ceiling. This was brutal.

“So why didn’t Hillary do well with white women?” Bill Maher (Real Times with Bill Maher), asked Ana Marie Cox (Senior Political Correspondent, MTV News).

Ana Cox: “I can’t presume to speak for all white women of course…”

Maher: “Ah, C’Mon.”

Cox: “I can say, I think that gender solidarity, turns out be a little more complicated than ethnic solidarity.”

Maher: “That’s a very genteel way of saying that race is thicker than gender.”

John Legend (famous singer) adds: “She did very well with women who are not white.”

Cox: “Yea, that too; it turns out that voting for vagina is a nice party trick, but it doesn’t carry you very far in the voting booth.”

Maher: “Women don’t stick together …”

Cox: “I think it has to do with the fact that right away we are socialized in western cultures that when there’s scarcity of power, we compete with each other…and we’re very judgmental…”

Maher: “That’s so true. If a man walks into a room, another man doesn’t see him.” He adds, “But if a women walks into a room, they’re like ‘Who is she? What is she wearing? Who does she think she is?’ ” (He laughs.)

She adds, “…But she did win women of color.”

Although Hillary won the popular vote, Trump tapped into the fears, insecurities and hate in many white Americans, in part, by hammering the ideology of white supremacy and the potential loss of a majority status. (Make America Great Again!)

The Association for Psychological Science Reports, states that the psychological impact of whites losing their majority status, may give rise to a conservative shift.

Pew Research Center reflects multiracial children of black and white decent were the largest group in 2014. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2015, there were more than 20 million children under 5 years old living in the U.S., and 50.2 percent of them were minorities. (This could fuel Trump’s fire.)

An alarming death rate of white females in their 30s, 40s, and 50s; are dying from drugs, alcohol, and suicide (obesity in rural Texas)-ignited Trump voters. According to an analysis of national health and mortality statistics show decaying health for white women since 2000; they add:

“For every 100,000 women in their late 40s, 228 died at the turn of the century. Today, 296 are dying. And in rural areas, the uptick in mortality was noticeable even earlier, as far back as 1990. Since then, death rates for white women in midlife have risen by nearly 50 percent; The Washington Post, Achenbach, Joel and Keating, Dan “A new divide in America death” April 10, 2016.

Critics analyzed the increase in death rates only applied to white women, not white men. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions National Center for Health Statistics affirms this news

“They’re coming here and taking your jobs…” another Trump scare tactic. Globalization may create uncertainty and insecurity for many women (and men). Thus the perception of job scarcity and eligible men can resort to desperate measures (Trump vote). White women continue to dominate the job market, opportunities and privileges; however, social media, news, and radio, reminds them that women of color, are making gains in the work force, including: movies, reality shows, soaps, and other job sectors.

Moreover, while interracial dating and marriage are more commonly accepted, Trump supporters (white supremacists) frown on it. Nevertheless, a growing number of successful men, athletes, A-rated stars, and hot celebrities like: Bradley Cooper, Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Gosling, Matt Damon, Alec Baldwin, Robert De Niro, Clint Eastwood, George Lucas, Justin Chambers, Chris Noth, Justin Bieber, Dirk Nowitzki, and Michael Phelps, are dating or marrying woman of color. Could this be an impetus for the white female shift for Trump (build the wall, etc…)?

“Whenever women gather together, failure is impossible” (feminist leader and activist Susan B, Anthony). Women’s rights and sticking together attributed to more job creation and opportunities. There will always be a pool of men to add to, replace and or fill their predecessor’s shoes. Many woman bought Trump fears of shortages, hook, line and sinker.

Woman marched, died and sacrificed for a right to vote and other significant accomplishments that may now unravel. Hillary’s fight for equal pay, health care, child care and more may not be realized under a misogynist Trump administration.

“No self respecting woman should wish or work for the success of a party that ignores her sex” (Susan B. Anthony).

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: