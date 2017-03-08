LifeStyle
Home > LifeStyle

Beyoncé And Adele’s Public Adoration For Each Other Continues

Posted 7 hours ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

While Adele won album of the year, she has clearly won big in Beyoncé‘s heart. Adele dedicated part of her award to Beyoncé, while simultaneously slighting the Academy.

To further the Bey support, Adele wore a green Givenchy dress on the red carpet with a lemonade pin and shouting out the Beyhive!

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Here, take a closer look:

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty


Well, the Queen Bey and Blue Ivy returned the love when some photos surfaced of the two donning some dynamite Gucci outfits at the Beauty And The Beast premiere. Blue Ivy had on a 25 pendant, which was a direct nod to Adele’s album, titled 25.

😍

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

The two smiled and took pictures, flawlessly!

💚💚💚

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

So cute! Love seeing two woman uplifting each other in an industry consistently trying to pit women against each other.

DON’T MISS:

Maternity Curve: Beyonce Poses in Nicole Miller

Oscars Flashback: Watch Beyonce Tell Oprah About Her Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

JCPenney Won The Internet Via Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement

Adele , Beyonce , beyonce and blue ivy , blue ivy , Grammys

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
comments – Add Yours


Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now