Drum Roll! See What Gabourey Sidibe Looks Like After Weight Loss Surgery

Gabourey Sidibe is living a new life.

Gabourey Sidibe is turning heads with her new weight loss . In addition, she is sharing her story in a new memoir entitled This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare. In an exclusive with People magazine , the 33-year old actress reveals her journey and shares some inspiring excerpts from her book.

The Empire star underwent laparoscopic bariatric surgery, or weight loss surgery, back in May after she and her older brother Ahmed were diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Sidibe told People, “I truly didn’t want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes.”

Sidibe’s surgeon explained that the procedure would limit her hunger and capacity to eat, causing her to eat healthier. Sidibe writes in her memoir, “My lifelong relationship with food had to change.”

Sidibe further asserts that, “The surgery wasn’t the easy way out.” She assures, “I wasn’t cheating by getting it done. I wouldn’t have been able to lose as much as I’ve lost without it.”

Since the surgery, Sidibe has worked with a nutritionist to shift her eating habits and she’s increased her fitness regimen thanks to the help of a trainer. She even rides a tricycle around the Empire set to get her consistent dose of exercise. Sidibe confesses her weight has been a lifelong struggle. She writes, “It has taken me years to realize that what I was born with is all beautiful.” She continues, “I was in a war with my body for a long time. If I’d started treating it better sooner, I wouldn’t have spent so many years hating myself. But I love my body now.”

However, you have Sidibe confused if you think she wants to be a super slim Gabby. She states, “I admit it, I hope to God I don’t get skinny. If I could lose enough to just be a little chubby, I’ll be over the moon! Will I still be beautiful then? Sh*t. Probably. My beauty doesn’t come from a mirror. It never will.”

You can read more of Sidibe’s inspiring words at People and buy her new book when it comes out in May.

