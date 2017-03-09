Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED Exhibit Roars into Detroit

Explore the mystery of prehistoric life at the Cobo Center March 17 through 19

Learn, discover and have fun in this unique hands-on exhibit when Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED roars into the Cobo Center on Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19. Tickets are on sale now.

Venture back to a time when the dinosaurs roamed the earth at the ALL NEW Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED! Experience up-close encounters with a lifelike Stegosaurus, Velociraptor and the king T-Rex in this thrilling walk-through exhibit. Kids can also meet a baby dinosaur, take an exciting spin in the Jurassic Jeeps at the Dino Raceway and visit the Kids Adventure Zone filled with themed bouncy houses, crafts, face painting and more. Parents and kids can test their skills playing an all-new Mesozoic Mini Golf course, become junior paleontologists while completing the scavenger hunt as they explore the exhibit and dig for fossils in the Valley of the Bones. It’s family fun of prehistoric proportions!

What: Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED in Detroit!

When: Friday March 17 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday March 18 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday March 19 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Cobo Center

1 Washington Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48226

Tickets: Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: $24 adults, $24 children, $21 seniors. T-Rex Tickets (ages 2-12) are available for $57. All day Friday, and after 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: $19 adults, $19 children, $16 seniors. T-Rex Tickets (ages 2-12) are available for $52.

Children under two are free with a paid adult. Child general admission tickets include the Dinosaur Exhibit and access to attractions (Valley of the Bones, Ride the Dinosaurs, Cretaceous Crafts, Dino Raceway, Mesozoic Mini Golf, Kids Adventure Zone and Scavenger Hunt). T-Rex Tickets include the above as well as one face paint, one Fossil Find bag, one green screen photo print, a make-and-take T-shirt, one drawstring backpack and one pair of socks for the inflatables. T-Rex Ticket perks may also be purchased individually for an additional fee at the Souvenir Shop inside the exhibit. Other restrictions and additional fees may apply.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.DiscoverTheDinosaurs.com . Follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @DTDUnleashed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DTDUnleashed.

VStar Entertainment Group is one of the nation’s leading multi-concept media and entertainment platforms and producer of family-friendly consumer shows and events, with an extensive background presenting and promoting more than 36,000 performances worldwide over the past 37 years. Headquartered in the Twin Cities, VStar Entertainment Group was founded in 2015 following an acquisition of VEE Corporation, one of the most experienced and respected names in family-friendly entertainment, and Blue Star Media, a leader in event production and promotion. VStar Entertainment Group also provides turnkey, in-house solutions for agencies, brands, corporations and marketing experts serving the event, sports and experiential industries. For more information, including current touring shows and a complete list of service offerings, please visit www.vstarentertainment.com.

