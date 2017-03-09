Due to high winds, City of Detroit asks residents to only call 911 for emergencies

In response to high winds, City of Detroit asks residents to only call 911 in police, fire or EMS emergencies

• Power outages should be reported to DTE Energy

The City of Detroit is asking residents to only call 911 in the event of emergency situations. Due to severe wind conditions, power outages have occurred for many residents and businesses. Those experiencing power outages should report them to DTE Energy at 800-477-4747 and are asked to keep 911 open for emergencies requiring EMS, Police or Fire services.

Due to the high wind conditions, Communications Operations is experiencing an abnormally high volume of calls for service to 911. Additional call taking staff have been added, and the Telephone Crime Reporting Unit is receiving the overflow calls. Communications Operations supervisors and TCRU are closely monitoring this situation.

Downed Power Lines: If a fallen tree or limb has impacted a power line, stay away and call DTE Energy’s emergency line immediately at 800-477-4747

The City and the Department of Public Works also encourages residents to retrieve their emptied refuse and recycling containers as quickly as possible to prevent containers from being knocked off your property.

To report a downed tree on City property, which is on the berm or in the street, please call (313) 871-5461 during business hours. The number after business hours is (313) 590-3336. To address the damage as quickly as possible, the City of Detroit has deployed city crews and called in additional contractor crews.

The City’s forestry crews will focus on trees that were rooted on City property or blocking streets and sidewalks. Residents can report a downed City tree or a downed tree on private property that may be blocking a roadway by calling the GSD emergency number 313-590-3336.

Residents can also report downed trees through the Improve Detroit app: http://www.detroitmi.gov/How-Do-I/Mobile-Apps/ImproveDetroit.

How to determine if a tree is the City’s property or private property:

If the fallen tree is located between the curb and the sidewalk of a home, it is the responsibility of the City and City crews will address them. If the tree is between the sidewalk and the house or in a backyard, it is on private property and is the responsibility of homeowners, who should contact their insurance company or a private contractor. If the tree fell from private property but is blocking the street, residents should still call the City at 313-590-3336.

All other forestry related items (concerns about a tree that is NOT down): Call 313-871-5461.

Removal of tree limbs: If a homeowner has taken it upon themselves to cut up a fallen tree or limbs on their property, they should cut the debris into sections no longer than 48 inches and leave it at the curb for their next scheduled yard waste collection date.

