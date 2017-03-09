Race Forward announces 2018 racial justice conference in Detroit

Race Forward: The Center for Racial Justice Innovation released today the Save The Date for the biennial Facing Race National Conference, which will be held in Detroit, Michigan from November 8-10, 2018.

Facing Race is the largest multiracial, intergenerational gathering for organizers, educators, creatives and leaders. Last year, over 2,000 people joined Race Forward in Atlanta, GA for the sold-out conference in the days immediately following the presidential election to brainstorm ways to respond to the changing national landscape and leadership.

“In our current political climate, the importance of engaging with local communities working on the frontlines of the racial justice movement is critical,” said Facing Race Manager Leslie Grant. “Detroit was a clear choice for bringing together organizers from throughout the country to build our movement and collaborate on strategies to address growing threats confronting communities of color.”

In addition to inspiring keynote speakers, film screenings, and networking opportunities, Facing Race will present over 80 panels and breakout sessions on a wide array of key issues through the lens of organizing & advocacy, research & policy, and arts & media. Highlights from previous conferences can be found via reporting from Colorlines, an award-winning investigative news site published by Race Forward.

This is Race Forward’s 9th Facing Race conference, and the first to be held at a convention center after the record-breaking turnout in 2016. The Cobo Center was selected as the best venue to accommodate the swelling interest while bringing the conference to a city that stands as a pillar of the racial justice movement amidst an onslaught of civil rights violations. Previous Facing Race conferences have been held in Atlanta, Baltimore, Berkeley, Chicago, Dallas, Oakland, and New York.

Registration and applications for breakout sessions opens on November 8, 2017. Videos of past Facing Race keynote and plenary presentations can be found here and here. For more information visit https://facingrace.raceforward.org/ or follow on Facebook and Twitter with #FacingRace.

Press are encouraged to attend, with variety of resources offered, including interviews with keynote and plenary speakers. Press should contact media@raceforward.org to be added to a list for press passes or for any other media inquiries.

Race Forward advances racial justice through research, media and practice. Founded in 1981, Race Forward brings systemic analysis and an innovative approach to complex race issues to help people take effective action toward racial equity. Race Forward publishes the daily news site Colorlines and presents Facing Race, the country’s largest multiracial conference on racial justice. For more information visit http://raceforward.org and follow @RaceForward.

