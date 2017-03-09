So Cute! T-Boz’s Finally Shares Adorable Son With The World

It was revealed back in 2015 that TLC member, T-Boz, was adopting a son. However, the singer kept this aspect of her life under wraps until yesterday. In honor of #InternationalWomensDay, the singer had this to post:
#internationalwomensday This is My Heart! Looking Back On this Special Day My Lil Big Man turned 1 years old! It's NOT his Bday Today lol Babies are so Pure! At this Stage …They Always Kiss with Their Mouth Open 1st! Lol Now He knows how to say mmmmmmmmmuahhhh with his lips closed!!!! No more Slobber Bobber He Still Gives Me The Biggest Kisses Only When he feels like it! Other than that it's usually like Mommy stop kissing me lol #TLC #TBeezy #Tlcarmy #TBoz #AMothersLove
How adorable!
T-Boz has mentioned before that she wanted to adopt a baby from Haiti, however, her son’s place of origin is unknown. The boy is a beautiful addition to her family, joining T-Boz’s 17-year-old daughter with rapper Mack 10. Hopefully, the singer will share more of her motherly journey in the near future.