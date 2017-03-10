Attorney speaks on police killing black males

The Law Offices of Jermaine A. Wyrick P.L.L.C. is pleased to announce that on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, that Attorney Jermaine A. Wyrick was a special guest on the College World Reporter World News radio program. The host of the show is Donell Edwards. The subject of the radio show as “The Conversation America Has Been Waiting for: Police Killing Black Males.” The link for the show is http://www.blogtalkradio.com/cwrworldnews/2017/03/07/the-conversation-america-has-been-waiting-for-police-killing-of-black-males.-

Jermaine A. Wyrick graduated has practiced law since 1997 in various areas including Criminal, Family, Personal Injury, Police Misconduct, and Probate.

Attorney Wyrick has lectured in various places, including for Lorman Education Services, the Northville Psychiatric Hospital, Continuing Medical Education program, and the Detroit Branch NAACP George W. Crockett Community Law School. Attorney Wyrick awards include the Pepsi “Everyday Freedom Hero” Award; “Civil Rights and Education” United States Attorney’s Office Black History Month Award, and the “Five under Ten” Award from the University of Michigan, African American Alumni Council; Who’s Who in America, the Federal Bar Association, Pro Bono Project Award; Respect for Law, Optimist International, and an award from the Detroit Branch NAACP for Outstanding Leadership in Affirmative Action.

