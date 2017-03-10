Beaumont Health welcomes new board members William Goldsmith and Ronald Hall

Beaumont Health has welcomed two new members to its Board of Directors. John Lewis, chairman, announced the appointments of Ronald Hall of West Bloomfield, president and CEO of Bridgewater Interiors, and William Goldsmith of Bloomfield Hills, founder and managing member of Nantucket Capital Management, LLC.

“These two new Board members will enhance our current roster of highly qualified individuals who volunteer their time and talent to support Beaumont Health’s mission of providing compassionate, extraordinary care every day to residents of Southeast Michigan,” said Lewis. “We are very fortunate to have such talent within our governance structure.”

Hall has served as a member of the Beaumont Health Audit and Compliance Committee since the formation of Beaumont Health. He previously served on the Oakwood Healthcare Board of Trustees and Audit and Compliance Committee, prior to Oakwood becoming a part of Beaumont Health. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Hall earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School.

Goldsmith has been chairman of the Beaumont Health Investment Committee since the formation of Beaumont Health in 2014. Previously, Goldsmith was a member of the Beaumont Health System Board of Directors and chair of the Beaumont Health System Investment Committee. A graduate of Denison University, Goldsmith earned an MBA from Columbia University.

Beaumont Health’s 15-member Board of Directors has governing authority and responsibility for the operation of the organization. The Beaumont Health governance structure also includes ten Board Committees.

Beaumont Health is Michigan’s largest health care system, based on inpatient admissions and net patient revenue. A not-for-profit organization, it was formed in 2014 by Beaumont Health System, Botsford Health Care and Oakwood Healthcare to provide patients with the benefit of greater access to extraordinary, compassionate care, no matter where they live in Southeast Michigan. Beaumont Health has total net revenue of $4.4 billion and consists of eight hospitals with 3,429 beds, 174 outpatient sites, nearly 5,000 physicians and 35,000 employees and 3,500 volunteers. In 2016, Beaumont Health had 177,508 inpatient discharges, 17,536 births and 567,658 emergency visits. For more information, visit beaumont.org.

