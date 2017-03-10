Metro Detroit Brides and Grooms have a seat at Brides, Brunch & Bubbly

Detroit – The Table of 10 is excited to present its first big event, a collaborative bridal brunch. Brides, Brunch & Bubbly will take place Sunday, March 19 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Rochester Community House, 816 Ludlow Avenue in Rochester. This inspiring and educational brunch targets low, medium and high end brides and allows couples to learn and engage with wedding industry vendors in a warm yet exciting environment, and under one roof.

More than 100 future brides will experience an expertly planned afternoon of delicious food, exquisite décor and stationary, beautiful make-up ideas, inspiring photography, live music and an photo booth, all provided by the Table of 10. The bride-to-be and her fiancé will learn how to combat feeling overwhelmed or stressed by having direct access with bridal industry experts who can guide them through their wedding planning journey.

“The bride-to-be is invited to sample the goods and services that we offer. One of the highlights of the afternoon will be the “wedding reception atmosphere;” an entire of room of wedding and special event treats specifically for the bride. There is no pressure to use any or all of our services, but the opportunity to have options at your fingertips is invaluable. Come, have a seat at the table,” says Sheree Jackson, “The Planner” and Creative Director of Table of 10.

The Table of 10 is your one stop shop for vendor selections for weddings and special events. This coordinated team of professional women come highly recommended and a keen knowledge of the products and services they provide. Their goal is to execute wedding and special events, flawlessly, with style and class. Brides, Brunch & Bubbly is open to brides and grooms. Join us for a dialogue, panel discussion and interactive demos and Q&A. To purchase tickets, Brides, Brunch & Bubbly. Space is limited.

All media inquiries and interview requests should be directed to LaToya Cunningham via email at tableof10@outlook.com or at (248) 908-1692. Sponsorship packages are available and customizable, upon request. Visit Table of 10 for detailed information on the Table of 10.

