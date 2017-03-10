Power outages cause City of Detroit to open warming centers

• Four centers open at 7 PM

The City of Detroit will open four warming centers to assist residents experiencing power outages. Warming centers open at 7 p.m. at the following locations and will remain open 24-hours a day to provide relief from power outages and declining temperatures:

• Crowell Community Center, located at 16630 Lahser, south of 6 Mile Rd.

• Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, located at 2751 Bradby Drive, North of E. Lafayette

• Farwell Recreation Center, located at 2711 E. Outer Drive, east of Ryan Rd.

• Patton Recreation Center, located at 2301 Woodmere, north of west Vernor Hwy.

The City has partnered with the American Red Cross, which will assist in operating 24-hour warming centers and providing accommodations to residents.

The Detroit Police Department has assigned officers to all warming centers and extra patrol cars will remain in every precinct to patrol areas without power.

Residents seeking information on warming center hours and locations can also call or text: 313-246-WARM (9276).

Emergency Alert Notifications

The City will continue to update residents through the media and our Nixle messaging platform about warming centers. Citizens wanting to receive similar alerts can sign up for the service by texting DETROIT to 888777

Proper use of 911

The City of Detroit is asking residents to only call 911 in the event of emergency situations. Due to severe wind conditions, power outages have occurred for many residents and businesses. Those experiencing power outages should report them to DTE Energy at 800-477-4747 and are asked to keep 911 open for emergencies requiring EMS, Police or Fire services.

Downed Tree Removal Update

The City’s forestry division has received reports approximately 285 downed trees and expect to remove upwards of 80 trees today. Approximately 10 crews have been deployed throughout the day and will continue work tomorrow. Crews will continue to assess reports of downed trees throughout the evening. Crews will focus on trees that were rooted on City property or that are blocking streets and sidewalks.

To report a downed tree on City property, which is on the berm or in the street, please call (313) 871-5461 during business hours. The number after business hours is (313) 590-3336. Residents can also report downed trees through the Improve Detroit app, which is available through the Apple App store and Google. Reports also can be made online at: http://www.detroitmi.gov/How-Do-I/Mobile-Apps/ImproveDetroit.

Residents are asked to bundle branches from trees and other storm-related debris and leave it at their curb for pickup. The city will pick up the debris on the next scheduled bulk pickup day.

